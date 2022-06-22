Fingerprint Cards board chair resigns after insider trading conviction

OSLO, June 22 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards' (FINGb.ST) board chair Johan Carlstrom resigned from his post on Wednesday after being found guilty of illegal insider trading, the company said in a statement.

Carlstrom was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making four illegal trades in the company's shares in 2013 and 2014, a Swedish court ruled earlier. read more

The share price of Fingerprint Cards fell 5.7% by 0945 GMT to trade at their lowest level since late 2018.

Carlstrom is the company's biggest owner with a stake of 7% and controls more than a fifth of the company's votes at shareholder meetings.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Stine Jacobsen

