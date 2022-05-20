Finland agrees 10-year charter of FSRU from U.S. firm Excelerate

Finland's Finance Minister Annika Saarikko attends a meeting of Eurogroup Finance Ministers at the European Council building in Luxembourg, Luxembourg June 17, 2021. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

HELSINKI, May 20 (Reuters) - Finland has agreed a 10-year charter for a floating storage and regasification (FSRU) vessel with U.S. based Excelerate Energy (EE.N) to help replace Russian gas supply, finance minister Annika Saarikko said on Friday.

"It is a real risk now that Russian piped gas will be halted," Saarikko told a news conference, adding the aspiration was to have the vessel operational in the fourth quarter of this year.

