Finland's former prime minister pulls out from Sberbank board

The logo of Sberbank in Moscow, Russia December 24, 2020. Picture taken December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov//File Photo

HELSINKI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Finland's former Prime Minister Esko Aho has withdrawn from the board of Russia's largest bank Sberbank (SBER.MM) due to the latest developments in Ukraine, he told local media on Thursday.

"I have today initiated measures to withdraw from the board," Aho told Turun Sanomat newspaper.

Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Alison Williams

