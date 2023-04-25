Nokian Tyres Q1 loss bigger than expected, eyes return to profit















HELSINKI, April 24 (Reuters) - Finland's Nokian Tyres (TYRES.HE) on Tuesday posted a deeper than expected first-quarter loss, hurt by last year's sudden exit from Russia, but reiterated expectations for a return to profit in the second half of the year.

The tyre maker's January-March operating result fell to a loss of 18.8 million euros ($20.72 million) from a profit of 21.5 million a year ago, missing the 16.3 million loss mean estimate in a company-provided poll of analysts.

Nokian last year lost 80% of its annual passenger car tyre production after sanctions against Russia stopped exports, and the Finnish company later sold its Russian factory and other business to PJSC Tatneft.

"The first half of 2023 will be demanding for us as we are short of supply," Chief Executive Jukka Moisio said in a statement.

"The second half is expected to be stronger due to winter and all-season tire sales and contribution from contract manufacturing," he added.

The sale of the Russian operation for 285 million euros was completed in March this year.

($1 = 0.9075 euros)

Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik











