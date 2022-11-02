Finland's Sampo proceeds with dual listing in Stockholm to attract more investors















STOCKHOLM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Finnish insurance group Sampo (SAMPO.HE) on Wednesday said it would list its shares on the Stockholm bourse, on top of its trading in Helsinki, as the company seeks to attract more Swedish investors.

While Sweden is Sampo's biggest market, only about 5% of the company's investors are based there, Chief Executive Torbjorn Magnusson told Reuters in September when the company first said it was considering a Stockholm listing.

"The board believes that a dual listing in Stockholm offers significant potential for increased demand for Sampo shares, particularly among Swedish domestic and index funds, and higher liquidity over the medium term," Chairman Bjorn Wahlroos said.

Sampo said in a statement it aimed for shares to start trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, the Nordic region's biggest stock market, in the second half of November.

The company's share price is up 10% year to date, outperforming a 17% drop in Helsinki's benchmark index, as it benefits from rising global interest rates which are boosting the long-term profit outlook for insurers.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik











