FinMin Lindner says Germany seeking way out of 'crisis mode'

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner and economist Lars Feld attend a news conference on strategic finance policy, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Christian Lindner expressed on Wednesday Germany's interest in helping Ukraine financially, together with its G7 partners, but stressed that Berlin needed to rein in spending once again by next year.

"We must find an exit from crisis mode," Lindner told reporters, reiterating his goal to bring back Germany's debt brake in 2023.

The Group of Seven (G7) nations are discussing Ukraine's exact financial needs, he said, while adding that the German government would reject taking out any joint European Union debt.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.