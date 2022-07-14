Finnish elevator maker Kone cuts 2022 outlook after weak China sales

An escalator is seen at the KONE Academy of Finnish elevators and escalators manufacturer KONE in Hanover, Germany, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

HELSINKI, July 14 (Reuters) - Elevator maker Kone (KNEBV.HE) on Thursday lowered its sales and profit outlook for this year due to lower-than-expected second quarter sales and weakened new equipment market outlook in China.

Lockdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus in China, which accounts for 35% of Kone's sales, had resulted in net sales declining by close to 40% in comparable currencies in the country, the company said in a statement.

Kone now expects its 2022 adjusted operating profit to be between 1.13 billion and 1.21 billion euros ($1.12-$1.21 billion) down from a previous forecast of between 1.18 and 1.28 billion euros.

Sales growth is now seen at between -1% and 3% compared to the previously guided range of growth of 2-5%.

($1 = 0.9984 euros)

