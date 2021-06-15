Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Fintech firm Wise plans to launch London listing this week - Sky News

1 minute read

British fintech firm Wise is planning to launch a direct listing on the London Stock Exchange as soon as this week, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Insiders expect the flotation of the company, formerly known as Transferwise, to value it in the region of 4 billion pounds to 5 billion pounds ($5.63 billion to $7.04 billion), the report said.

The exact timing of the listing depends on final approvals from regulators which means an announcement could yet be delayed until later in the month, according to the report.

Wise did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters had reported in April that Wise was planning an initial public offering that could value the company at $6 billion-$7 billion.

($1 = 0.7101 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 11:05 AM UTCFed walks tightrope between big jobs gap and rising inflation

Federal Reserve officials meet this week faced with ongoing tension between their two main goals, as inflation rises faster than expected even with millions of Americans still unemployed more than a year after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

BusinessU.S, EU agree truce in 17-year aircraft subsidy battle
BusinessAMC short sellers lost $488 mln after Monday's rally - Ortex
BusinessJapan’s trade minister unapologetic about ministry’s dealings with Toshiba
BusinessShares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms