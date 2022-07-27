First-half profit at packaging group Smurfit Kappa jumps 50%

Water vapour billows from smokestacks at the Smurfit Kappa Cellulose du Pin in Facture plant, southwestern France, December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

DUBLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Smurfit Kappa's (SKG.I) core profit jumped by 50% year-on-year in the first half of 2022, which it said on Wednesday reflected recent capital investment in its production facilities and price increases for customers.

After a year of record profit in 2021, revenue growth of 33% pushed earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at Europe's largest paper packaging producer up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.22 billion) in the first half.

Smurfit, whose customers include Procter & Gamble (PG.N), Unilever (ULVR.L) and Nestle (NESN.S), increased its interim dividend by 8% to 31.6 euro cents per share.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"In Smurfit Kappa, we are very confident about our future prospects," the Irish group's chief executive Tony Smurfit said in a statement.

"Inevitably, with the current global issues that surround us there are greater uncertainties than we have seen for some time. Nevertheless, we continue to see many opportunities for growth."

($1 = 0.9863 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.