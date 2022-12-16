First Quantum says exploring 'all available legal means' after Panama operations stopped















MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals is doing everything possible to support its operations in Panama, "including through all available legal means," it said Friday in a statement, expressing disappointment in the "government's unnecessary actions."

Panama's government ordered the firm on Thursday to pause operations at its flagship copper mine after missing a deadline to finalize a deal that would have increased annual payments to the government from the mine to at least $375 million.

The parties "came very close to an agreement," the miner said in a statement.

First Quantum noted Thursday the deal was not finalized because "necessary legal protections on termination, stability and transition arrangements could not be agreed."

The Panamanian government hired financial advisers to explore alternatives with other firms within the last months, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The copper mine is considered the largest private investment in Panama and accounts for roughly 3.5% of its gross domestic product.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Emelia Sithole-Matarise











