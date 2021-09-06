Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
FLSmidth's acquisition of Thyssenkrupp mining unit to exclude India ops

COPENHAGEN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The acquisition of Thyssenkrupp's (TKAG.DE) mining activities by Denmark's FLSmidth (FLS.CO), a deal announced in July, will not include Thyssenkrupp's operation in India, FLSmidth said on Monday.

The value of the deal would be reduced by 45 million euros ($53.42 million) to 280 million euros in total, but the exclusion of the activities in India would not impact expected synergies or integration costs, the company said.

($1 = 0.8425 euros)

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, Editing by Louise Heavens

