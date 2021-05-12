Skip to main content

BusinessFlutter says FanDuel CEO exit to delay unit's possible U.S. listing

Reuters
1 minute read

Betting group Flutter Entertainment (FLTRF.I) said on Wednesday Matt King, chief executive officer of its U.S. FanDuel business, will be leaving the company and warned that his exit would delay FanDuel's potential U.S. listing.

Flutter's London-listed shares fell more than 2% after the owner of Paddy Power, Betfair and PokerStars, also said it was keeping the FanDuel floatation under review.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 8:15 AM UTCTop U.S. fuel pipeline edges toward reopening as gasoline shortages worsen

The top U.S. fuel pipeline, which has been disabled by a cyberattack for six days, sent workers to manually release some stored supplies on Wednesday as fuel shortages across the Southeast worsened and motorists fumed.

BusinessInflation fears stalk stocks
BusinessFed officials sift through tea leaves of weak U.S. jobs report
BusinessU.S. removes Xiaomi from government blacklist, parties to resolve litigation
BusinessSoftBank joins top corporate earners with $37 bln Vision Fund profit