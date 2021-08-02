Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Foot Locker to buy two retailers for $1.1 bln - WSJ

1 minute read

People queue during Black Friday sales in front of a Foot Locker shoe store, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Zurich, Switzerland November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Footwear retailer Foot Locker Inc (FL.N) will buy two retailers for a total of about $1.1 billion in cash deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Foot Locker is expected to announce the acquisitions of California-based shoe store chain WSS for $750 million and Atmos, a Japan-based streetwear brand, for $360 million as soon as Monday, the Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 9:10 AM UTCTwitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay

Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments firm of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) co-founder Jack Dorsey, will purchase buy now, pay later (BNPL) pioneer Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for $29 billion, creating a global transactions giant in the biggest buyout of an Australian firm.

BusinessU.S. labor revival in doubt as Delta raises worries about 'back to school'
BusinessGrab's sales jump 39% in Q1, ahead of record SPAC deal
BusinessAsian factory activity hit by rising costs, Delta variant
BusinessDorsey-led $29 bln deal delivers prompt payday for Afterpay founders