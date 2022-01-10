Foxconn India iPhone plant to reopen on Jan 12 -govt officials

Private security guards stand at the entrance of a closed plant of Foxconn India, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, near Chennai, India, December 22, 2021. REUTERS/Sudarshan Varadhan

CHENNAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) will reopen its shuttered iPhone manufacturing facility in southern India on Jan. 12, government officials and a legislator in the region where the plant is located told Reuters.

The Foxconn plant, located in the state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec. 18 following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning. Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards. read more

Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Christopher Cushing

