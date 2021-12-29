Foxconn to restructure management at India iPhone plant

Private security guards stand at the entrance of a closed plant of Foxconn India unit, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, near Chennai, India, December 22, 2021. REUTERS/Sudarshan Varadhan

BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday said it was restructuring its local management at its Sriperumbudur facility in southern India after it found some issues at its offsite dormitory facilities.

The factory in Tamil Nadu has been at the centre of a mass food-poisoning incident which sparked employee protests and threw light on the living conditions of the workers in hostels near the factory. read more

Separately, an Apple spokesperson said Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility had been placed on probation.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

