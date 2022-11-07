Foxconn Zhengzhou plant offers bonuses to encourage workers to return















SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn's (2317.TW) Zhengzhou plant on Monday kicked off a fresh recruitment drive seeking workers, saying that it would offer staff who had left in recent weeks a one-off bonus of 500 yuan ($69.28) should they return.

New workers will be offered a salary of 30 yuan ($4.16) per hour, according to a statement posted on Foxconn's Zhengzhou iDPBG recruitment WeChat account.

Foxconn's Integrated Digital Product Business Group is a unit responsible for making electronics including smartphones.

