Foxtons picks Chestertons' boss Guy Gittins as new CEO

A signage is seen outside a branch of Foxtons estate agents in Islington, London, Britain, December 10, 2021. Picture taken December 10, 2021. REUTERS/May James

May 30 (Reuters) - London-based real estate agent Foxtons Group (FOXT.L) said on Monday it has appointed rival Chestertons' boss Guy Gittins as its new chief executive officer.

Gittins will take over from Nic Budden in the face of rising pressure from activist shareholders to sell the company.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

