France antitrust watchdog launches in-depth review of TF1/M6 merger plan

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - France's antitrust watchdog said on Friday it was launching an in-depth review of the merger project of TF1 (TFFP.PA) and M6 (MMTP.PA), the country's top two listed broadcasters.

TF1 and M6 owners, respectively French conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA) and Germany's Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F), want to combine the broadcasters in a bid to fend off the rise of video platforms such as Netflix .

