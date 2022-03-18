Skip to main content
France antitrust watchdog launches in-depth review of TF1/M6 merger plan

A view shows French television group M6 headquarters in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - France's antitrust watchdog said on Friday it was launching an in-depth review of the merger project of TF1 (TFFP.PA) and M6 (MMTP.PA), the country's top two listed broadcasters.

TF1 and M6 owners, respectively French conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA) and Germany's Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F), want to combine the broadcasters in a bid to fend off the rise of video platforms such as Netflix .

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

