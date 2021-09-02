Business
France fines U.S. bank JP Morgan $29.6 mln in tax fraud settlement
PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. bank JP Morgan has agreed to a 25 million euros ($29.6 million) fine in a settlement of a tax fraud case, French financial prosecutors' office said on Thursday.
The financial prosecutors' office said in a statement a Paris court had approved on Thursday the settlement sealed with JP Morgan.
The settlement follows a probe opened in 2012.
($1 = 0.8438 euros)
