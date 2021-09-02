France fines U.S. bank JP Morgan $29.6 mln in tax fraud settlement

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar//File Photo

PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. bank JP Morgan has agreed to a 25 million euros ($29.6 million) fine in a settlement of a tax fraud case, French financial prosecutors' office said on Thursday.

The financial prosecutors' office said in a statement a Paris court had approved on Thursday the settlement sealed with JP Morgan.

The settlement follows a probe opened in 2012.

($1 = 0.8438 euros)

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.