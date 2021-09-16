Skip to main content

France to help limit financial hit to Naval Group from cancelled Australia deal

French Defence Minister Florence Parly visits soldiers of Sentinelle security operation outside the Austerlitz train station in Paris, France, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Files

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - France will look to ensure any financial hit to Naval Group from a cancelled Australia submarine deal is limited, French Armed Forces Florence Parly said on Thursday.

Parly did not rule out France seeking compensation from Australia.

"We are studying all avenues," Parly told French radio RFI when asked whether France might seek compensation.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely

