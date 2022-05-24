France Le Maire's confident on EU unanimity on global corporate tax by June 17

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire arrives before a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - The 27 members of the European Union should reach a unanimous agreement on the implementation of a global minimum corporate tax by June 17, French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday, adding Poland will eventually be won over.

"I'm confident this minimal tax rate project will be adopted unanimously on June 17, that is the goal", he told reporters before an Economic and Financial Affairs Council in Brussels.

Poland is the lone holdout in the European Union's implementation plan for the minimum tax after it vetoed a compromise in April to launch the 137-country agreement reached last October aiming to end a competitive downward spiral in corporate tax rates.

Poland's acceptance is essential for the deal to proceed. read more

June 17 is the date set for the next Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Ecofin).

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Bart Meiijer

