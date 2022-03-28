France will ensure Egypt gets the wheat it needs in coming months - Le Maire

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - France will ensure that Egypt will get the wheat that it needs in the coming months, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire while on an official trip in Cairo.

"We will stand by Egypt to make sure it gets the wheat that it needs in the coming months," said Le Maire.

Russia's month-old invasion of Ukraine has rattled grain markets by stalling massive supplies of wheat, corn and sunflower oil through the Black Sea.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

