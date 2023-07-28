France's Bouygues H1 core profit beats estimates
July 28 (Reuters) - French construction-to-telecoms conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA) on Friday said its first-half core profit rose 42%, topping expectations, helped by its new Equans division.
The group reported half-year current operating profit from activities (COPA) of 727 million euros ($797.66 million), versus analyst expectations of 691 million according to a company-compiled consensus.
($1 = 0.9114 euros)
