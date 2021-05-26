Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

France's Kering sells 5.9% stake in Puma

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

French luxury goods group Kering (PRTP.PA) said on Wednesday it would sell a 5.9% stake in German sportswear company Puma (PUMG.DE) via a placement to investors.

Kering said it would sell about 8.9 million shares. Based on a Puma closing price of 93.6 euros, the French firm would raise about 833 million euros

Kering said that following the sale, it expected to retain approximately 4.0% of Puma's outstanding shares.

As a result of the placement, Puma’s free float is expected to increase to about 66.7%.

Kering said proceeds from the transaction would be used for general corporate purposes and would further strengthen its finances.

Kering will announce the results of the placement after the close of the bookbuilding process.

Last year, Kering sold a 5.9% stake in Puma for approximately 656 million euros ($800 million).

($1 = 0.8196 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 4:16 PM UTCWall St rises as Fed officials soothe inflation worries

U.S. stocks rose marginally on Wednesday after remarks from Federal Reserve officials helped ease worries about higher inflation, while a recent dip in bond yields supported tech-related stocks.

BusinessWall Street CEOs get heat from Democrats, Republicans over social justice and 'wokeism'
BusinessGameStop, AMC extend rallies, gouging short sellers
BusinessExxon shareholders elect two outsiders to board; shake up insular culture
BusinessEXCLUSIVE Delta Air makes $350 million gamble as it lobbies Biden on fuel credits