Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Macro Matters

France's Le Maire: French economy "doing well", hoping for pre-COVID growth levels by end 2021

1 minute read

The Eiffel Tower lights the sky behind the financial district of La Defense during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m to 6 a.m, due to tighter measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) near Paris, France, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The French economy is "doing well" thanks to a rise in consumer spending and even in spite of restrictions still in place to tackle the coronavirus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Le Maire told France 2 television the aim now was for France to return to pre-COVID economic growth levels by end 2021.

France has a 6% growth target for the whole of 2021, which Le Maire reiterated.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Macro Matters

Macro Matters · 7:34 AM UTC

German private sector stays on growth path in August -PMI

Activity in Germany's manufacturing and services sectors expanded in August, a survey showed on Monday, pointing to recovering employment levels, strong demand and a rosier business outlook even though the pace of growth fell slightly.

Macro Matters
Growth in French business activity eased in August -PMI
Macro Matters
France's Le Maire: French economy "doing well", hoping for pre-COVID growth levels by end 2021
Macro Matters
NZ cenbank under no pressure to act as Delta outbreak not 'game changer' yet- RBNZ economist

The fresh outbreak of the coronavirus in New Zealand is not a "game changer" yet and there is no pressure to act on monetary policy, a senior central bank official said on Monday, as authorities struggle to contain the spread of the Delta variant.

Macro Matters
Dubai house prices to rise modestly, stay affordable in coming years