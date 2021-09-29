France's Le Maire says G7 made progress on international corporate tax reform

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference to present French government 2022 budget at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement that G7 finance ministers had made a lot of progress on Wednesday on key points in international corporate tax reform.

"Let's not let the opportunity pass us by to reach a major agreement next week," Le Maire said following a telephone conference about tax reform with other G7 finance ministers.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas Editing by GV De Clercq and Diane Craft

