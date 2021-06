French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference for the launching of the 2020 income tax campaign at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire urged all members of the G7, which France is part of, to seize the opportunity to broker a deal on a global minimal corporate tax rate.

"A global agreement on corporate tax is in sight – let's make sure it happens", Le Maire said on his Twitter account.

