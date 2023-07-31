France's Legrand raises full-year outlook

July 31 (Reuters) - French electrical equipment maker Legrand (LEGD.PA) on Monday raised its full-year financial guidance, citing its half-year results and its assumptions on the world’s current economic outlook excluding a major slowdown.

"Underlying trends that include electrification, changing ways of living and working, digitization of uses, or energy-consumption monitoring, are boosting our faster expanding segments," Chief Executive Officer Benoit Coquart said in a statement.

The group posted half-year adjusted operating profit of 954.7 million euros ($1.05 billion) beating the company-compiled consensus of 936 million euros.

The company now sees full-year sales growth at constant exchange rates and excluding Russia impacts of between +5% and +8% in comparison to +2% and +6% initially and an adjusted operating margin of around 20.5% of sales, up from around 20% announced before.

($1 = 0.9086 euros)

Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Kim Coghill and Stephen Coates

