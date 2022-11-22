France's Orpea says it will repay all 56 million euros claimed by the CNSA















Nov 22 (Reuters) - France's Orpea (ORP.PA), hit by allegations of malpractice at its French retirement homes, on Tuesday said it would repay the entire 55.8 million euros ($57.2 million) claimed by the national fund that finances living assistance for the elderly and disabled.

"With a view to turning the page on errors of the past and returning to full cooperation with the authorities, Orpea has decided to reimburse all of the sums due to the Caisse de Solidarité pour l'Autonomie (CNSA)," the group said in a statement.

Orpea, said in August it would reimburse 25.7 million euros for any public grants that have not been appropriately requested, paid or used.

Dozens of Orpea's retirement homes across France were targeted by police raids last week as part of a judicial investigation over allegations of malpractice and possible mistreatment of nursing home residents.

($1 = 0.9755 euros)

Reporting by Diana Mandiá; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











