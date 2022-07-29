France's Vinci posts rise in half-year revenue

The logo of Vinci is pictured at the company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

July 29 (Reuters) - French infrastructure group Vinci (SGEF.PA) delivered on Friday a year-on-year rise in January-June sales, helped by motorway traffic above pre-pandemic levels and stronger airport traffic recovery.

Europe's biggest construction and concessions firm said first-half sales were up 26% on the year at 28.52 billion euros ($29.13 billion), surpassing the pre-pandemic level of 2019 by 31%. The firm confirmed its full year outlook.

($1=0.9791 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marta Frackowiak; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.