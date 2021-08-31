Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

France's Vivendi sells 2.9% of Universal to Pershing Square for $1.15 bln

1 minute read

French media giant Vivendi's logo is pictured in Paris, France, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman's Pershing Square fund has committed to acquire an additional 2.9% of Universal Music Group (UMG) for $1.149 billion, French conglomerate Vivendi (VIV.PA) said on Tuesday.

Vivendi said the transaction is based on an enterprise value of 35 billion euros ($41.40 billion) for 100% of UMG’s share capital.

Vivendi said that following its sale of a 7.1% UMG stake to Pershing Square in August, the fund will now own 10% of UMG's share capital. The closing related to the additional 2.9% stake will take place by Sept. 9. read more

($1 = 0.8455 euros)

Reporting by GV De Clercq, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 6:50 AM UTC

Asia shares ease as weak China data weighs

Asia stock markets opened lower on Tuesday despite fresh all-time highs on Wall Street, as worries about China's slowing economic growth and regulatory changes weighed on investor sentiment.

Business
Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream
Business
Recovery for Bernard Madoff customers bolstered by Citigroup ruling, trustee's lawyer says
Business
U.S. Treasury says China private equity's Magnachip purchase poses security risks
Business
Young Chinese gamers vent at Beijing's new rules as shares in gaming companies slide