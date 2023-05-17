French caterer Elior sees slowdown in second-half volumes















May 17 (Reuters) - French catering group Elior (ELIOR.PA) raised its annual sales target but lowered margin forecast on Wednesday, as it expects slower volume growth amid continued inflationary pressures.

Europe's third biggest contract caterer sees organic revenue growth of around 10% in the 2022-23 financial year, compared to a previous forecast of at least 8% growth. However, it said the margin for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) would be at the lower end of its initial range of 1.5% to 2%.

"Volume growth will slow after the post-Omicron catch-up that took place in the first half," the group said in an earnings statement.

It added the inflationary pressures on food would ease a little later than it had initially anticipated.

Reporting by Federica Mileo in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi











