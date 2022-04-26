French company Alstom confirms legal claim against Bombardier

A logo of Alstom is seen at the Alstom's plant in Semeac near Tarbes, France, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - French transport infrastructure company Alstom (ALSO.PA) confirmed on Tuesday that it had filed a request for arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce regarding its earlier purchase of Bombardier Transportation.

"The claim is against Bombardier Inc. and relates to the breach of certain contractual provisions of the sale and purchase agreement dated September 16, 2020," said Alstom in a statement.

Bombardier (BBDb.TO) had earlier said it would defend itself against Alstom's legal action. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.