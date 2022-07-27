French company Danone raises 2022 sales outlook after Q2 sales beat forecasts

A Danone logo is seen on a product displayed in Paris, France, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Danone (DANO.PA) raised its 2022 revenue growth outlook after posting a 7.7% jump in second quarter like-for-like sales - beating analysts' forecasts for 5.6% growth - reflecting price increases and strong demand for baby food and bottled water.

Danone, which is the world's largest yoghurt maker, said it now expected like-for-like sales growth in a 5-6% range this year compared with a previously forecast 3-5% range.

The consumer goods giant, whose brands include Evian and Badoit water and Activia yoghurt, said its first-half recurring operating margin declined to 12.1% of sales from 13.1% in the first half of 2021, due to higher input cost inflation.

Danone reiterated it expected its full year recurring operating margin to be above 12%, versus 13.7% in 2021.

Danone's new chief Antoine de Saint-Affrique is pursuing a revival plan amid mounting input costs and uncertainties caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has forced Danone to suspend investments in Russia. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.