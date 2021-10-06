Skip to main content

French Finance Minister: hoping Friday's corporate tax talks will be conclusive

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference to present French government 2022 budget at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he hoped talks this Friday over global corporate taxes would be conclusive, adding that all sides needed to make a compromise.

"It is essential that everyone is fully aware that it is at this very moment that all is up for play, and that everyone needs show a spirit of compromise on the different technical parameters that are on the table," said Le Maire, speaking at the OECD on Wednesday.

An updated draft of a global corporate tax overhaul has dropped "at least" from a proposed minimum rate of "at least 15%", possibly clearing a major hurdle for Ireland as negotiations enter a final stretch, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. read more

Some 140 countries aim to finalise the first major overhaul in a generation of the rules for taxing multi-nationals at a meeting on Friday so the deal can be endorsed by the Group of 20 economic powers later this month.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

