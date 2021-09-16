French group Thales sticks to 2021 goals despite contract blow

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - French company Thales (TCFP.PA) is keeping its 2021 financial goals despite Naval Group - in which Thales has a 35% stake - losing a major Australian contract, it said on Thursday. read more

"Thales does not expect any material impact of this announcement on the group’s 2021 EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) through Naval Group’s contribution," it said.

The United States, Britain and Australia earlier said they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Australia to acquire U.S. nuclear-powered submarines, resulting in the scrapping of a multibillion-dollar deal for French-designed submarines.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.