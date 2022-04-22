French hydrogen producer Lhyfe plans Paris IPO

Paris, April 22 (Reuters) - Lhyfe, a French producer of green hydrogen, said on Friday the France's financial markets authority AMF has approved its registration document, clearing the way for an initial public offering on the Euronext stock market in Paris.

The company, which is present in ten countries and operates an industrial site in France, currently has a commercial pipeline of 93 projects representing a total capacity of +4.8 gigawatt.

Green hydrogen, seen by many as a promising technology to store energy in a resource-saving way, is won through renewables like wind and solar farms.

"As demand will explode over the coming decades, Lhyfe aims to become an independent European leader in the production of green hydrogen," the firm's CEO and Chairman Matthieu Guesne was cited as saying.

By 2026, Lhyfe expects annual consolidated revenue of around 200 million euros ($217.72 million) and a breakeven EBITDA (earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortisation).

($1 = 0.9186 euros)

