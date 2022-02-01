French inflation eases less than expected in January

A woman, wearing a protective face mask, shops for fruits and vegetables at the Bastille Market in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - French inflation fell less than expected in January as it eased back from a 13-year high on lower prices for manufactured goods due to winter sales, preliminary EU-harmonised data showed on Tuesday.

The INSEE statistics agency said consumer prices rose 0.1% in January, giving a 12-month inflation rate of 3.3%, down from 3.4% in December. Economists polled by Reuters had on average forecast a rate of 3.0%.

While prices for manufactured goods fell, nearly all other prices were higher and energy prices were up 19.7% over one year following increases on global oil markets.

Not using the EU-agreed methodology to calculate inflation, INSEE said its consumer price index rose slightly to 2.9% from 2.8% in December, reaching its highest level since September 2008.

The national index is more closely followed in France, while the EU-harmonised index is used outside France in order to compare inflation rates among countries using the euro.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens

