French insurer Axa posts a 2% rise in nine-month revenue















PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Axa (AXAF.PA) on Wednesday said its revenue in the first nine months of the year increased by 2% and estimated it would have to pay out about 400 million euros ($394 million) for damages caused by hurricane Ian in the United States.

The French insurer - Europe's second-biggest after Germany's Allianz - said its nine-month revenue rose 2% on a comparable basis to 78.4 billion euros from 76 billion in the year-earlier period.

Property and casualty revenue was up 3% to 40.7 billion euros, while health revenue was up 14% to 13.1 billion.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard Writing by GV De Clercq Editing by Tassilo Hummel











