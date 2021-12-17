French luxury glassnmaker Baccarat names new CEO

A logo of Baccarat, French fine crystal glassmaker, is seen by a store in Paris, France, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French luxury glassmaker Baccarat said on Friday it had named Margareth (Maggie) Henriquez as its new chief executive, effective April 1.

Henriquez will replace Herve Martin who has decided to step down after a two-years tenure, the statement said.

Henriquez has been the President and CEO of Krug Champagne in Reims since 2009 and has also been serving on Baccarat’s board of directors for more than 7 years.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.