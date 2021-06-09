Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

French retailer Auchan outlines online expansion in Russia

2 minute read

The logo of Auchan is seen on an Auchan supermarket in Noyelles-Godault, France, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French retailer Auchan plans to spend more than 20 billion roubles ($277 million) on developing digital services in Russia by 2024 to boost online sales, the company's country head said.

Auchan has faced increased competition from fast-expanding Russian retailers and online delivery firms, including Magnit (MGNT.MM) and Lenta .

Auchan, which started to expand its online delivery in Russia during the coronavirus crisis, has increased its online sales in Russia from virtually zero to 6%-10% of turnover in the country, Philippe Brochard told Reuters.

"We are developing further to reach 20% of our turnover from digital within two years. We are now facing a transformation by still investing into physical retail and speeding up digital development," he said in an interview.

Auchan plans to spend more than 20 billion roubles on digital services such as its technical platform, strategic partnerships and data on top of investment already made in Russia, he said. He did not so how much had been spent so far.

As well as expanding online, the company has been upgrading its hypermarkets and shifting more of its focus to smaller convenience stores to address changing consumer habits.

"We are definitely here to stay with a project for growth," Brochard said of the firm's Russian operations.

($1 = 72.1125 roubles)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · June 8, 2021 · 7:29 AM UTCAmazon to invest $3 billion to open data centres in Spain in 2022

U.S. tech giant Amazon (AMZN.O) plans to invest 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion) in new data centres in the Spanish northern region of Aragon that will open in mid 2022, the company said on one of its websites on Monday.

Retail & ConsumerEU antitrust regulator cite concerns about voice assistants' exclusivity practices
Retail & ConsumerWizz Air expects its summer flying to beat pre-pandemic levels

Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) is likely to fly more this summer than it did pre-pandemic, said its chief executive, as European COVID-19 travel restrictions loosen.

Retail & ConsumerFrench retailer Auchan outlines online expansion in Russia
Retail & ConsumerShares in Italy's Autogrill fall ahead of 600 mln euro rights issue