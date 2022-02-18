FTC approves modifications to Boston Scientific divestiture agreement

Federal Trade Commission seal is seen at a news conference at FTC Headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it has approved certain modifications to medical device company Boston Scientific Corp’s divestiture agreements.

"The FTC approved these agreements and incorporated them into its order as part of a consent agreement it required in 2019, when Boston Scientific acquired medical equipment and pharmaceutical supplier BTG plc," the FTC said in a statement on Friday.

As a condition of Boston Scientific's acquisition of BTG, the FTC required it to divest to Varian Medical Systems its Drug Eluding Beads (DEBs) and bland beads business, the FTC said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

