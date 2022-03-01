FTC prepares for possible challenge to Amazon's $8.5 bln MGM deal - The Information

Smartphone with Amazon logo is seen in front of displayed MGM logo in this illustration taken, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is gearing up for a potential antitrust lawsuit challenging Amazon.com Inc's $8.5 billion takeover of MGM Studios by exploring actions including hiring expert witnesses, the Information reported on Monday.

The FTC will decide how to proceed within the next few weeks, according to the news website's report citing people familiar with the situation.

FTC did not respond to a request for comment, while Amazon declined to comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akriti Sharma, Maria Ponnezhath and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.