Financials pull FTSE 100 higher, energy stocks fall on China worries

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Summary

Summary Companies Travel stocks climb as oil prices ease

Focus on Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Barclays hit by $590 mln loss on bond blunder

Ted Baker falls after rejecting takeover proposals

FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.5%

March 28 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday, boosted by financials, although gains were capped by energy stocks as oil prices fell on China demand worries and hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.2%, led by gains in life insurers (.FTNMX303010) and homebuilders (.FTNMX402020).

Oil majors BP Plc (BP.L) and Shell Plc (SHEL.L) fell 0.5% each as oil prices dropped more than $3 after China's Shanghai entered a lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections, raising concerns about demand in the world's largest crude importer.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.5%, boosted by travel and leisure stocks.

Carriers like British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L), easyJet (EZJ.L), and Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) gained between 2.5% and 3.9%, while holiday company TUI added 2.8%.

"Europe is probably benefiting slightly from the pullback we're seeing in energy markets... but ultimately, I don't feel like positions have massively changed from late last week, which is kind of a sit-and-wait period," said Craig Erlam, a senior analyst at OANDA.

"I think there's desire for investors to move back into stock markets, a lot of downside risks have been priced in at this point as far as the situation in Ukraine is considered."

A senior Turkish official said Ukrainian and Russian negotiators would begin peace talks in Istanbul later in the day. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has insisted on the territorial integrity of his country after earlier suggesting he was ready for a compromise. read more

Among individual stocks, Barclays (BARC.L) declined 2.8% after the lender disclosed around a 450 million pound ($591.80 million) loss on mishandled bond trades and said this meant it would have to delay a share buyback. read more

Ted Baker (TED.L) slipped 3.3% after it rejected unsolicited non-binding takeover proposals from private equity firm Sycamore Partners Management for significantly undervaluing the fashion retailer. read more

Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce (RR.L) tumbled 11.3% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after a near 20% surge on Friday.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

