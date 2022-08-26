FTSE 100 extends gains, Micro Focus soars on buyout deal
- FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6%
Aug 26 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index extended gains on Friday, boosted by commodities and banking sectors, while shares of software firm Micro Focus soared more than 90% to lift the midcap index after a $6 billion buyout deal.
The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rose 0.6% by 0717 GMT, but was set for its first weekly decline in six.
UK's industrial metal and mining index (.FTNMX551020) rose 1.6%, as hopes of fresh stimulus in China aided copper and other metal prices.
Anglo American (AAL.L) climbed 2.2% after its Chile chief executive officer resigned and major copper producer Peru abandoned a plan to hike taxes on the mining industry. read more
Drugmaker GSK gained 1.7%, after Citigroup said it was on "a positive catalyst watch" following the Zantac legal developments that could materially reduce its exposure, compared to the $17 billion that is discounted. GSK's recently spun-off consumer health unit Haleon (HLN.L) jumped almost 3%.
The domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) rose 0.6% but was also heading for a sharp weekly decline.
Micro Focus International Plc (MCRO.L) soared 92.7% to hit more than one-year highs, after Canadian software company OpenText (OTEX.TO) said it would be acquiring the enterprise software maker in an all-cash deal of $6 billion including debt. read more
