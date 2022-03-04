FTSE 100 eyes worst week in 13 months as Ukraine crisis weighs

A trader poses in front of a screen on a trading floor in London January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 falls 1%, FTSE 250 declines 0.4%

March 4 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slid on Friday, on track for its worst weekly performance in over a year as escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis kept investors on the edge.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index fell 1% after reports of a fire near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, following fighting with Russian forces sent investors scrambling for safety. read more

However, losses on the commodity-heavy index were smaller than its European peers as stronger metal prices cushioned the impact on the benchmark index.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Precious metal (.FTNMX551030) advanced 0.7% and base metal miners (.FTNMX551020) declined 0.9% respectively.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) slipped 0.4%. For the week so far, the index is down nearly 4%.

The London Stock Exchange said it had suspended with immediate effect the trading of stock listings of several Russian-based companies, including Sistema and Magnit . read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.