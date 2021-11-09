FTSE 100 flat as banks offset surge in AB Foods
- FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%
Nov 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 held steady on Tuesday as banks offset a jump in Primark-owner Associated British Foods that was fuelled by upbeat earnings outlook and dividend.
AB Foods (ABF.L) jumped 6.2% to the top of the blue-chip index after it forecast a significant increase in sales and profit at its Primark fashion chain in its new financial year and announced a special dividend. read more
The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was flat by 0819 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) added 0.2%.
Weighing on the markets, the banking sector (.FTNMX301010) fell 0.5%, with HSBC (HSBA.L), Barclays (BARC.L) and Lloyds (LLOY.L) all down about 1%.
Homebuilders (.FTNMX402020) gained 0.6% after Persimmon (PSN.L) and Vistry Group Plc (VTYV.L) highlighted strong demand in the housing market and forecast upbeat outlook despite supply chain pressures. read more
