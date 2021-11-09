FTSE 100 flat as banks offset surge in AB Foods

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Summary FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

Nov 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 held steady on Tuesday as banks offset a jump in Primark-owner Associated British Foods that was fuelled by upbeat earnings outlook and dividend.

AB Foods (ABF.L) jumped 6.2% to the top of the blue-chip index after it forecast a significant increase in sales and profit at its Primark fashion chain in its new financial year and announced a special dividend. read more

The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was flat by 0819 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) added 0.2%.

Weighing on the markets, the banking sector (.FTNMX301010) fell 0.5%, with HSBC (HSBA.L), Barclays (BARC.L) and Lloyds (LLOY.L) all down about 1%.

Homebuilders (.FTNMX402020) gained 0.6% after Persimmon (PSN.L) and Vistry Group Plc (VTYV.L) highlighted strong demand in the housing market and forecast upbeat outlook despite supply chain pressures. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.