FTSE 100 inches higher on oil stocks, AstraZeneca boost; Playtech jumps

A trading screen is seen following the opening of the markets by British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua at the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

Summary FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 flat

Nov 8 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Monday, led by energy and mining stocks, while online gambling firm Playtech jumped after receiving a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rose 0.1% by 0820 GMT, with oil stocks (.FTNMX601010) and precious metals miners (.FTNMX551030) leading the gains.

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) was the biggest boost to the index on receiving a U.S. food and drug administration (FDA) "fast track" designation for its gastritis drug.

Banking shares (.FTNMX301010) dropped 0.6% and limited further gains in the FTSE 100, with benchmark 10-year bond yields hovering near their one-month lows on a dovish central bank policy last week.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) was flat.

Playtech Plc (PTEC.L) rose 2.4% after it received a takeover offer from its second-biggest shareholder, Gopher Investments, on Sunday. read more

British defence company BAE Systems (BAES.L) slipped 0.4% even after it stuck to its guidance for earnings to grow by 3% to 5% this year over 2020's result and said demand for its products and services remained high. read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.