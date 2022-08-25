FTSE 100 rebounds on energy, earnings lift

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo/File Photo

Aug 25 (Reuters) - London's main stock index bounced off two-week closing lows on Thursday, as investor sentiment steadied ahead of an annual conference of world central bankers and energy stocks got a lift from rising crude prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) had gained 0.6% by 0710 GMT and was set to snap three straight sessions of losses.

Oil majors Shell (SHEL.L) and BP (BP.L) rose more than 1% each, as crude prices were supported by the prospect of tighter supplies amid disruptions to Russian exports and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery.

Also boosting the index, Ireland's CRH (CRH.L) climbed 3.9% after the building materials firm reported strong first-half results.

The domestically exposed FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) gained 0.4% after sinking to a more than one-month low in the previous session.

Hays Plc (HAYS.L) rose 6.3% after the recruitment agency reported a 128% jump in annual profit due to a rise in demand for new staff as employers rush to fill up vacancies.

Harbour Energy (HBR.L) rose 7% after the UK North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer increased a share buyback programme by 50%. read more

Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

