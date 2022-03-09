FTSE 100 rises as Prudential leads financials higher

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 2.2%, FTSE 250 adds 2.4%

March 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial stocks after insurer Prudential reported upbeat earnings, while Unilever climbed after the food company suspended imports and exports out of Russia.

The blue-chip index FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 2.2% in early trading, with banks (.FTNMX301010) and insurers (.FTNMX303010) leading the gains.

Prudential (PRU.L) jumped 5.8% after the Asia-focussed insurer posted a 16% rise in its 2021 operating profit, boosted by strong new insurance sales as the region battles the pandemic.

The domestically focused mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 2.4%, with travel and leisure (.FTNMX405010) among the top gainers.

Unilever (ULVR.L) rose 1.0% after it became the first major European food company to stop imports and exports out of Russia on Tuesday following the country's invasion of Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

